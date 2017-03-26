× Tractor trailer vs car crash closes I-81 Southbound

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shutdown I-81 Southbound between exit 47 and exit 49 on Sunday afternoon.

According to 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred when a tractor trailer driving North on I-81 just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The tractor trailer crossed the median for an unknown reason and hit a vehicle driving South on I-81.

Two people have been airlifted to an area hospital, their conditions are unknown at this point in time.

The crash is located in the area of mile marker 47.4 and has I-81 Southbound shutdown between exit 47 and exit 49.The left lane of 1-81 Northbound is also shutdown according to PennDOT.

PennDOT urges drivers heading South on I-81 to use the red detour.