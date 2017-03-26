× Vounteers wanted for foot search for missing Hanover teen

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Family and friends of 16 year-old Madison Krumrine, who has been missing since Thursday March 23, are organizing a volunteer search effort on foot this afternoon at 2:00 PM.

Volunteers should meet in the parking lot of St. David’s United Church of Christ at 142 Hobart Road Hanover, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. All searchers should bring proper photo I.D. to provide to organizers.

Volunteers will be conducting a geographical search near the missing juvenile’s residence. This will include walking on roadways with minimal shoulder space and other areas where legally permitted. It is recommended searchers wear reflective gear or brightly colored clothing and provide their own hydration.

The effort is authorized by the West Manheim Township Police Department but we are not coordinating the search at this time.

Contact organizer https://www.facebook.com/beth.price.376 by private message for details or questions.

SOURCE: West Manheim Township Police Department