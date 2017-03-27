Bus becomes mobile library in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON BOROUGH, Pa. - For four years, Tracy Musser has been a bus driver. She takes students to Central Manor Elementary School. This year she decided to turn a bus seat into a library for the kids.

"They immediately were excited. As soon as the idea came out I asked who would be interested in doing it and almost every kids put their hand up. I knew at that point there was no turning back. It had to be done," said Musser.

The students request what books they would like and Musser does her best to find them. Some of the books are donated, but most she pays for out of pocket.

"Pretty cool because not all people can afford to buy all these books and for people like that she gives us enough variety of books for everyone to be satisfied," said fourth grader, Kiley Scholl.

To find more information on how to donate to the PM Bus Library click here.