× Carlisle Police warn of false information posted on Facebook

CARLISLE, Pa. – Carlisle Borough Police issue a warning about what they consider was false information posted on social media over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 26, at approximately 7 p.m. police took a report from a female advising that she had been approached by a black Mitsubishi Galant last Saturday, March 18, while walking. She said that the driver of the vehicle attempted to pull them into the vehicle while says they were going to have sex.

On Sunday the victim told police that she had again see the same vehicle following her in the area of North Pitt Street and West Penn Street. This time she was able to take a photo of the vehicle and the license plate which she provided to police. After filing a police report, the victim created a Facebook comment explaining her experience and attaching the photo of the vehicle as well as an individual listed on the Megan’s Law registry attempting to warn others. The victim believed this to be the male involved.

The Carlisle Police are still actively investigating the incident, but at this time there is no validity to the victim’s Facebook post accusing the male listed as being involved. The Carlisle Police do not believe at this time that the male has any involvement or association with the vehicle or person involved.