Cumberland County group works to restore 19th-century church building

SILVER SPRING TWP., Pa. -Drivers may pass it by on Carlisle Pike without a second glance, but that is not stopping a group of volunteers from restoring a 19th century church to provide a communal meeting place for the village of Hogestown.

The Old Hogestown Church was built in 1858, but after years of disrepair, the Hogestown Heritage Committee has taken ownership of the property in its efforts to restore it.

“I’ve lived in this town all my life and it’s a small little church,” Elaine Sweger, one of the committee members, said. “People go by and never even knew that it was here.”

The church held Presbyterian services until the late 1990s, when the church sold to a private owner, who intended to convert the church into a home. That owner ran out of money and the church entered foreclosure before a developer purchased it at auction and donated it to the committee.

“We’re trying to revitalize it back to the way it was, [to] use it again as a constructive way to keep things in town here,” Sweger said.

The group says their investment into the building may convince others in the area to spruce up their neighboring properties.

“We hope that maybe some of our activities have spurred that on because we did put money into the church and we’re getting it repaired and it seems like other people are doing the same,” Scott Mehring, a committee member, said.

The committee is hosting a barbecue at the church, located at 6611 Carlisle Pike, on May 20. It is also hosting its annual 5K run in October.

Click here if you would like to donate.