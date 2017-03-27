Damp, dreary, but warm start to the new work week

WARM AND DAMP: A couple waves crossing through the region over the next couple of days makes for a damp and dreary start to the week. There’s plenty of showers and foggy spots Monday morning. Conditions gradually improve by midday, with plenty of clouds and light winds. A few spotty afternoon showers are still possible, even some limited breaks of sunshine. Temperatures are quite warm despite the dreary conditions. Readings are in the middle 60s to lower 70s. The overnight period features the chance for a few more showers. Hazy and foggy spots are around once again, with readings falling into the middle 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday is very similar. There’s plenty of clouds and the chance for a few showers as the next waves drifts through the area. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

DRIER MIDWEEK: The middle of the week is much drier, but it’s not as warm. Temperatures are in the lower 60s Wednesday. It’s breezy with mostly sunny skies. Thursday starts sunny, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s. A late day shower is possible, but most of the moisture should hold off until the evening and the overnight period. Friday is a damp, rainy and cooler day. Temperatures hover around the 50 degree mark. Showers continue through the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is drier with temperatures close to seasonable averages as March turns to April. Showers should dry out by daybreak on Saturday. Readings are near 60 degrees with increasing sunshine. Sunday brings plenty of sun with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Have a great Monday!