Diocese to Remember Cardinal William H. Keeler

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg has announced that the memory of Cardinal William H. Keeler will be honored and prayerfully remembered with a traditional Month’s Mind Mass that will be held on Sunday, April 23 at Saint Patrick Cathedral, 212 State Street, Harrisburg, PA. This Mass will be held at 4 p.m. This custom remembers the faithful departed one month after their passing from this world.

Invoking the redeeming love and consolation of the Divine Mercy, the celebration will begin with Exposition of the Most Holy Sacrament following the regularly scheduled 12:15 p.m. Mass. At 3:00 p.m., Bishop Gainer will lead those gathered in the solemn praying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet concluding with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament. At 4:00 p.m., a solemn Mass Celebrated by Bishop Ronald W. Gainer will be celebrated for the repose of the soul of William Cardinal Keeler.

All services are open to the public, particularly those in the local community who have been impacted by the ministry of Cardinal Keeler while he was a priest and bishop in the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Cardinal William Keeler grew up in Lebanon, PA, and was ordained a Priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg in 1955. He served as the Seventh Bishop of Harrisburg from 1984 until 1989 when he was appointed Archbishop of Baltimore.

SOURCE: Diocese of Harrisburg