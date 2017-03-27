Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm, now in foster homes in Mifflin Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURNHAM, Pa. -- One animal rescue in Mifflin county is working to give five dogs a loving home.

The dogs were rescued from a meat farm in South Korea. Those animals are now in foster homes provided by Rescue Our Furry Friends, or ROFF, in Burnham.

Camo, Rocky, Alexander, Freya and Talia were five of 55 dogs saved by Humane Society International.

They were flown into JFK airport in New York and transported to ROFF.

Michelle Troup with ROFF said, "Just knowing that they're off the farm and going to find loving, forever homes. I mean that's what rescue is."

Camo is a Maltese mix around three years old.

His foster mom, Ronda Markley, said, "He was at one time somebody's pet. And you can tell because as soon as I put him down last night he wanted (to be) held. And he's like a little follower. No matter where you go that's where he wants to be."

Markley said when the rescue got Camo he was a matted mess. They took off three pounds of fur, and he had to be sedated.

Camo also had a shock collar embedded in his neck that had to be taken out.

Troup said Camo was in the worst condition of all the dogs that came from South Korea. She said the rescue has seen matted dogs from Mifflin County too, not just South Korea.

"We're here for them. And we're their voice. We speak for them. They didn't ask to be in this situation they were placed in," Troup said.

The rescue is just glad they can give dogs like Camo a loving home.

"He's onto a better, brighter life now. And only happy things from now and for all five of them," Troup said.

These dogs aren't available for adoption just yet, but they should be in the next couple of weeks.

If you would like to donate to these dogs, click here for ROFF's website.