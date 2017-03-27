× FOX43 Sports Poll: Will the Las Vegas Raiders be successful?

Today, NFL owners are expected to approve a move that would see the Oakland Raiders relocate to Las Vegas.

The Raiders need 24 of 32 owners to vote “yes” before the move can become official. Sources have told ESPN that the Raiders have enough votes for approval.

Previously, the Raiders attempted to work out a deal to stay in Oakland, but couldn’t get approval from the city to acquire enough funds.

Now, the team will attempt a fresh start.

Excluding last season which saw the Raiders win 12 games and capture an AFC West title, Oakland’s team has been mediocre at best for much of the last 15 years. Now, with a turnaround in 2016, the Raiders want to bring a winner culture to their new home.

However, the Raiders aren’t the only new ticket in town.

This fall, the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights will take the ice for the first time, after becoming the league’s newest expansion team. Hockey has already been present in Vegas, with the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers calling the city home for a number of seasons.

In a town that already has many different entertainment options, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders will be able to continue their recent success while also attempting to draw a crowd among the stars.

