GO-TIME: commission announces new mobile app to assist victims of crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) unveiled a mobile application designed to assist victims of crime in Pennsylvania.

The mobile application will allow victims of crime to more easily find the services available to them. Victims of crime will be able to access local advocates who can assist them with services such as legal and medical services and compensation assistance, and to access information regarding their rights and protections as a victim of crime. Victims will be able to choose from a list of services available within the distance they set.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the Commission on Crime and Delinquency is to assist victims of crime by ensuring they get the services they need and the compensation they deserve,” said PCCD Chairman Charles Ramsey. “To meet our obligation, it is necessary that we utilize technology to reach as many victims as we can. This new app will not only allow PCCD to reach more victims but also ensure that applying for benefits with PCCD will be easier than ever.”

Victims will also be able to check the status of their claim with the Victims Compensation Assistance Program via the application. The Victims Compensation Assistance Program helps victims and their families through the emotional and physical aftermath of a crime by easing the financial impact placed upon them. Victims of crime may be eligible to receive financial help for a variety of expenses related to their victimization, such as medical and counseling expenses, loss of earnings, funeral expenses, crime scene cleanup, and other crime-related expenses.

The mobile application is available for both iPhone and Android users starting today through the App Store and Google Play Store under the name “PA Crime Victims.”

Within the next few weeks PCCD expects to add a feature that allows victims to file claims for compensation via the mobile application.

The app was created, in part, through a collaborative effort with the Governor’s Office of Transformation, Innovation, Management and Efficiency (GO-TIME). Students from Harrisburg were involved in the initial design and build of the app, which was then further enhanced and deployed by PCCD.

“In many cases, it may difficult for a crime victim to know what to do or where to go for assistance,” said Sharon Ward, Director of GO-TIME. “The mobile app places these resources at their fingertips and increases the reach of PCCD’s programs.”

PCCD’s efforts to update and streamline access to victims’ services supports the Governor’s Office of Transformation, Innovation, Management and Efficiency (GO-TIME), which works with state agencies to modernize government operations in order to reduce costs and improve services. State agencies already saved over $156 million and Governor Wolf challenged GO-TIME to build upon this success by achieving $500 million in savings by 2020. To learn more about GO-TIME, visit http://www.governor.pa.gov/go-time.

The mission of the Commission on Crime and Delinquency is to enhance the quality, coordination and planning within the criminal and juvenile justice systems, to facilitate the delivery of services to victims of crime, and to increase the safety of our communities.

Source: Governor Tom Wolf’s Press Office