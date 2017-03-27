× Harrisburg man faces trial for stealing contents of wallet found on a bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A Harrisburg man is accused of stealing the contents of a wallet left behind on a public bus. On September 12, 2016, a person reported to Upper Allen Police that they had left their wallet on the transit bus. When the bus driver found the wallet, it was missing cash and other cards.

During the investigation, police learned that 48 year old Louis Riley, III got on the bus, found the unattended wallet and stole the items from inside before the bus driver found it.

Police filed charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Theft of Property Lost or Mislaid against Riley and on Wednesday March 15, a preliminary hearing was held. The charges were bound over by a District Magistrate to the Cumberland County Court of Commons Pleas.