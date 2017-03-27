Harrisburg man wanted on hit and run, firearms charge

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Over the weekend on Saturday, March 25 just before 9 p.m. Harrisburg police witnessed a hit & run accident in the area of 17th & Sycamore Streets. The vehicle that was struck was occupied. The striking vehicle was driven a short distance and then the driver jumped out and fled on foot from uniformed Officers. The drivers was eventually identified as Laquan Mills, of Harrisburg, who was driving on a suspended license. Mills was able to escape.

Officers holding the vehicle observed a Taurus Judge 44/410 revolver in plain view on driver’s side floor of the vehicle. The firearm was reported missing from York County. A search of the vehicle uncovered a jar containing marijuana and a marijuana cigarette was located in the center console.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mills charging him with Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Person(s) Not to Possess a Firearm, Possession of a small amount of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Praphernalia, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended vehicle and Driving on a Suspended License.