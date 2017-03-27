× Harrisburg police investigate shooting; victim isn’t cooperating, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A woman was hospitalized following a shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the first block of North 15th Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Investigators found the victim, a 28-year-old unidentified woman, sitting outside of a home with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police say the woman was uncooperative and refused to provide any details of the shooting. During the investigation, officers discovered the shooting victim had a warrant out for her arrest.

She was taken to Harrisburg Hospital and later transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment.