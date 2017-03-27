× Lancaster County father to serve up to 20 years for beating twin infant daughters

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A father is set to serve up to 20 years in prison for beating his two infant daughters in 2016.

Joshua Whisler, 24, pleaded guilty in December to multiple counts of aggravated assault of a child and related charges for the beatings of the then 3-month-old girls in March 2016.

On March 18, 2016, staff at the Children’s Hospital at Philadelphia contacted state police about one of the girls who had sustained a brain hemorrhage along with broken ribs. The child was seizing when being admitted to the hospital.

A day later, the other twin was admitted to the hospital with a broken left leg.

Whisler “admitted to losing his temper with the two babies” when the abuse happened at a home in the 5400 block of Schlack Drive, police said. He said that he abused the girls, slamming them both on a changing table. The girls’ mother was at work at the time of the abuse.

On Friday, Whisler was ordered to serve 5 ½ to 20 years in prison as well as pay $68,291 in restitution for the victims’ medical care. In addition, he is banned from having contact with the girls, unless they and their mother request that contact be permitted.