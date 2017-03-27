× Lebanon Catholic girls basketball captures state crown

HERSHEY, Pa. – It took 22 years, but the Lebanon Catholic girls basketball team finally brought home the third state title in school history, beating Juniata Valley, 55-43, in the 1A state final Friday afternoon.

Early turnovers plagued the Beavers who fell behind 6-0, but didn’t panic. “We’ve played multiple games where we’ve been down early, but we’re a fighting team so it wasn’t hard to dig deep and just keep playing,” explained junior point guard Neesha Pierre. “We knew we could do it, we just had to play a little tougher.”

Lebanon Catholic answered with a 20-1 run, led by junior forward Alexis Hill who finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Longtime head coach Patti Hower and the Beavers remain undefeated in championship games, after also winning state titles in 1992 and 1995. “The reason I can stay around this long is because we have great kids,” beamed Hower. “They’re fun to be around, they’re coachable, and I enjoy going to practice every day.”

And with only one senior on this year’s roster, the future looks bright for the Lebanon Catholic program.

Here is FOX43’s coverage of the championship game: