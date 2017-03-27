× London bomber’s mother issues statement

The mother of London attacker Khalid Masood issued a statement Monday, saying she is “deeply shocked, saddened and numbed,” the British Press Association reported.

Here is the full statement from Janet Ajao:

“I am so deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions my son has taken that have killed and injured innocent people in Westminster.

“Since discovering that it was my son that was responsible I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident.

“I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity.

“I wish to thank my friends, family and community from the bottom of my heartfor the love and support given to us.”