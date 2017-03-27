× Man arrested in Harrisburg purse snatching

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A man who police say stole a woman’s purse in Harrisburg on Friday night was arrested in Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a reported purse snatching just before 10 p.m. Friday. The woman told police she had just left a bar when a man, later identified as 26-year-old Sawyer Bye-Dickerson, approached her and asked how she was doing. Moments later, police say Bye-Dickerson grabbed the woman’s purse from her shoulder and fled east on Briggs Street.

Officers had been in that same area earlier on Friday for a reported vehicle break-in. Several credit cards were taken from the vehicle and later used at a local store. Police obtained surveillance video from those purchases and identified Bye-Dickerson as a suspect. The victim of the purse snatching later identified Bye-Dickerson as the man who stole her purse.

Bye-Dickerson, of Harrisburg, was arrested in Philadelphia on Sunday and is awaiting extradition to Dauphin County. He is charged with robbery.

Police are investigating to determine if Bye-Dickerson committed additional crimes in the downtown area.