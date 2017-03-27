More showers and fog Tuesday, continued mild too

DRYING MIDWEEK

A disturbance passing through the area brings back showers for Tuesday. We begin the day with spotty showers and foggy areas. Lows are mild in the lower 50s. A break in the precipitation is possible but short-lived as showers and maybe a rumble likely for the day . Temperatures, despite the clouds

and showers, climb to the middle 60s. Drier air works back into the area Wednesday. Sunshine returns too. A breeze out of the north-northeast holds temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Morning lows drop back to the 30s Thursday morning. It’s another day with abundant sunshine early on before clouds increase late in the day. Readings are somewhat cooler in the middle and upper 50s. A few showers return as early as the evening and overnight. however, most of the rain arrives Friday. Rainy, gray skies holds temperatures in the upper 40s. Showers continue overnight but should exit by the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It looks drier for the weekend with rebounding temperatures. April arrives with early morning showers, then skies slowly clear. A bit of a breeze sets up too. High temperatures Saturday reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We tack on a few more degrees Sunday, as highs climb to the lower 60s. Monday, expect plenty of sunshine and readings to continue in the 60s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist