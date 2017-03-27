× Nissan recalls 56,000 Murano’s, cites power steering as reason

Nissan North America, Inc. recalled 56,766 Murano’s, due to possible power steering fluid leaks.

The 2013-14 vehicle is said to have a faulty power steering hose clamp that may not adequately secure the hose, which allows the hose to detach and leak power steering fluid. If the power steering fluid leaks onto a heat source, such as a hot engine or exhaust components, there could be an increased risk of a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported.

Nissan said they will notify owners, and dealers will install a power steering high pressure hose kit, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to http://www.safercar.gov.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration