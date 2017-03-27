× Police seek to ID suspect in credit card fraud suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Upper Allen Police seek help from the public in identifying a credit card fraud suspect. On January 11, the male suspect fraudulently used multiple credit cards at both the East York and Etters Wal-Mart stores in York County.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Anyone with information for his identity is asked to call the Upper Allen Police Department at (717) 238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting (717) 850-UAPD (8273).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.