Three men arrested after assault, robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men and a juvenile were arrested after an assault and robbery.

Donovan Greenya, Jeremyah Zeno and a juvenile male were arrested and charged with robbery, simple assault and other related charges.

On March 24 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area of the 900 block of Plane Street for a reported assault.

Officers found a 20-year-old male victim from Columbia that had suffered facial and head injuries. The victim told police that he was assaulted by three men and that they stole items from him. He was able to identify two of his attackers and gave police a vehicle description and direction of travel.

Police saw the suspected vehicle, a red Dodge Durango with multiple occupants, traveling north in the 100 block of N. Third Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Some items taken during the robbery were recovered inside the vehicle, and the three occupants were arrested.

Greeenya and Zeno were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail and the male juvenile was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.