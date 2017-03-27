Two California men arrested after committing prescription fraud in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two California men have been arrested for violations of the Pharmacy Act.

King Brooks, 20, of San Jose, California and Jarad Williams, 22, of Tracy California are facing charges of prescription fraud among other charges.

On March 25, police received information from another department that CVS pharmacies in the area had been receiving calls for fraudulent prescriptions. These prescriptions were called in using a doctor’s authorization and DEA number from a doctor in Maryland but under different patient names. The department also provided surveillance photos of the suspect as well as a possible vehicle.

That same day, police received a call from a pharmacist at the CVS located in the 600 block of Locust Street advising that a prescription was called in for Promethazine with Codeine under the same circumstances.

Around 3 p.m., Brooks entered the store to obtain the prescription and fled the store when he watched an employee place a phone call. He was apprehended when he attempted to leave the store.

While investigating, officers found a gray 2004 Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary Maryland registration. Inside the vehicle was Williams, who also possessed the phone that called in the prescription to the CVS Pharmacy.

Brooks and Williams were both arrested for violations of the Pharmacy Act, and committed to Lancaster County Prison.