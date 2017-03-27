× Waitress in Dauphin County accused of stealing tips from customer’s credit cards

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A former Applebee’s waitress in Dauphin County is facing charges after she was caught stealing tips from customer’s credit cards earlier this year.

Rachele Ann Orlando, 26, worked at the Applebee’s on the 3500 block of Paxton Street in Swatara Township, police said.

The thefts were discovered in February 2017. According to Swatara Township police, Orlando provided herself with $93.38 in unauthorized tips by using customer’s credit cards while employed at Applebee’s.

Orlando, of Steelton, is charged with access device fraud and theft by deception.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.