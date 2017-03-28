Another round of dreary and damp conditions Tuesday

ANOTHER WARM AND DAMP DAY: Another weak system passes through on Tuesday, and it keeps clouds and showers in the forecast. It’s a damp, hazy, and foggy start with some pockets of drizzle and a few passing showers. Readings begin in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees, much milder this morning. There’s plenty of clouds and a few spot showers through Tuesday afternoon, perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder. Otherwise, it’s a quiet day. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s, making for yet another mild day. Skies dry and clear through the night as a chilly north wind picks up. Overnight lows fall into upper 30s to middle 40s.

DRIER MIDWEEK: The middle of the week is much drier, with falling temperatures. Temperatures are near 60 degrees on Wednesday. It’s breezy as well with mostly sunny skies. Thursday starts sunny, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s. A late day shower is possible, but most of the moisture should hold off until the evening and the overnight period. Friday is a damp, rainy and cooler day. Temperatures hover in the middle to upper 40s, making for a chilly rain. Showers continue through the night, and temperatures fall very little, if by any amount.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is drier with temperatures close to seasonable averages as March turns to April. Showers should dry out by or just after daybreak on Saturday. Readings are near 60 degrees with increasing sunshine. Sunday brings partly sunny skies with temperatures still near the 60 degree mark. Monday brings some milder readings. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!