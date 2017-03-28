× Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City shooting

YORK, Pa. – York City Police identify a suspect in a shooting that hospitalized a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound last week. On Friday, March 24 at about 9:21 p.m. police responded to the outside of a residence at 129 E. Boundary Avenue for a shooting. The victim, Donovan Colon-Shaw, of York was discovered with gunshot wounds and was transported to York Hospital. Colon-Shaw was struck twice, once in the leg and another in the hip and is expected to survive his injuries.

Today, City Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 20 year old Marcquan Way, of York for Aggravated Assault and Attempted Homicide.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.