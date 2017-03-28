BONES series finale airs Tuesday, March 28 at 9 p.m.
The series finale of BONES, FOX’s longest running scripted-drama, airs tonight, right here on FOX43.
With Kovac still at large, the team searches for evidence to track him down. After Brennan experiences a setback, the rest of the team must figure out how to find Kovac without her, putting everything she has ever taught them to the test. When all signs point to Kovac having outside help, as well as a hideout, Booth and Brennan go searching for him in the all-new “The Final Chapter: The End in the End” series finale episode of BONES airing Tuesday, March 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.