Brogue man wanted for pocketing money intended for grave memorial

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Columbia Borough Police have an arrest warrant for 40 year old Edward Knee of Brogue, York County. Between August 2015 and January this year, Knee was employed by Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens as a Family Service Counselor.

During this time Knee entered in to a contract on behalf of Laurel Hill for the purchase of a Granite Upright Memorial. Knee accepted $2,491 from the victim to be applied to the balance. Knee went as far as to create unauthorized invoices/payment history that were given to the victim. He also provided a fraudulent address for the victim that was filed with the company.

The money was never turned over to the company therefore causing the victim’s account to be closed due to non-payment and the Memorial not being ordered. In the arrest warrant Knee is charged with one count of Theft by Deception.

Anyone with information on Knee’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Officer Brent Smith at (717) 684-7735.