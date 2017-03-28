× Fire at The New Oxford Family Diner intentionally set

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – A fire at The New Oxford Family Diner in Adams County was intentionally set, the fire marshal reported Tuesday.

The fire in the 6400 block of York Road broke out early Monday morning March 27. Fire officials said flames broke out inside the structure near the bathroom and kitchen.

No diners were inside at the time of the fire. The only injury reported was a firefighter, who hurt his ankle.

The investigation of the fire continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.