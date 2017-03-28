Governor Wolf announces more opportunities for pets at state parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced more opportunities for campers to bring their pets to state parks.

The expansion of the pet program in state parks allows travelers to 56 state parks to bring pets along to enjoy the experience.

The pet policy began in 2001 with just 9 parks.

The new state park pet camping sites include Codorus, York County; Colonel Denning, Cumberland County; Greenwood Furnace, Huntingdon County; Shawnees, Bedford County; and Sizerville, Cameron County.

In additions to expanding the program, newly designated cabin sites are being offered at several of the campsites for pet owners with walled tents at several of the state parks.

Under the program, pets owners do need to follow certain regulations, including; keeping your pet on a leash or in a crate, picking up after your pet, making sure your pets remain in permitted areas only, and are up to date with their rabies vaccinations.