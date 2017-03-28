Jury selected for Eric Frien trooper shooting case

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — WNEP is reporting that the jury for the trial of accused killer Eric Frein is complete.

That is according to the Pike County District Attorney’s office. The trial will be held in Chester County.

Frein is accused of the ambush shooting of two state troopers in Pike County in 2014, leaving one trooper dead and another severely wounded. Frein then led authorities on a 48-day manhunt.

Lawyers selected 12 jurors and six alternates to hear the case.

Testimony could last up to five weeks and two more for the penalty phase, if needed. All jurors would be required to stay in the Milford area of Pike County Monday through Friday to hear the case.

The trial of Frein is set to begin next week in the Pike County Courthouse in Milford.

WNEP’s story can be read here.