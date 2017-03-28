Mild Wednesday with sunshine and a breeze

SUNSHINE RETURNS

Clouds eventually clear out overnight. Patchy fog may develop for a few hours, but the breeze picks up by morning and continues through the day out of the north 10-15 mph. Temperatures are above seasonable averages in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly clear skies will lead to a sunny start Thursday, and morning lows dropping back to the lower 30s.

Clouds are on the increase late in the day and as the next system scoots closer to the area, a few showers return during the evening and overnight. Expect a wet end to the week with showers on and off much of the day Friday. Clouds and showers hold temperatures to near 50 degrees.

QUIET START TO APRIL

Should be a nice, quiet start to April. Morning showers Saturday exit quickly. Drier air spills in and helps break up the clouds. More sunshine expected by afternoon. The breeze kicks in too. More sunshine expected Sunday but it’s a chillier start in the 30s. Highs both days are near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK

Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in the lower and middle 60s kicks off the first week of April. Showers quickly return Tuesday and knock temperatures back to the upper 50s.

Have a great day!

MaryEllen Pann

Chief Meteorologist