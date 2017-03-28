× Missing York County teenager found safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – West Manheim Township Police say that 16 year old Madison Krumrine, who has been missing since last Thursday has been located and is safe.

The Chief of West Manheim Township Police says no further details are available. An official release will follow at a later time.

Krumrine was last seen on Thursday, March 23 at about 8:30 p.m. She did not show for classes at South Western High School last Friday.

Hundreds of volunteers scoured the woods, roads and properties near Krumrine’s home on Sunday. A $500 reward was being offered for her safe return.