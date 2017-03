× Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 30 East Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – An overturned tractor trailer slowed traffic along Lincoln Highway East at Newport Road in Salisbury Township. The accident happen at about 4:30 p.m.

The big rig was reported carrying fruit when it overturned on Newport Road. The big rig was uprighted about an hour after the mishap. It is expected to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.