Pear Blossom Festival takes over downtown York

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It has been 10 years since the last Pear Blossom Festival came to York.

Now, the York City Independent Restaurant Association has brought the event back.

A number of different eateries have created pear specials for the week of festivities, which ends March 31 at 11:00 p.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Annette Fisher from Bair’s Fried Chicken in Central Market will be here to prepare a combination pear fritter/donut fronut creation.

For more information on the Peach Blossom Festival, you can visit the website here.