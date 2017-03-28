Soccer field closed in York Township after police say they caught a man driving on it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Two different parks in York Township fell victim to vandalism.

Someone drove through a grass field at York Township Park -- leaving deep ruts in the field.

At Stump Memorial Park, a man was charged after police caught him driving on the field there.

Deep rut marks all through Field Four at York Township Park - so much damage that the field will be closed until August, according to a York Township Parks and Recreation official.

"We had to close the soccer field for the season. So there's that,” said Austin Campbell, the Assistant Director of York Township Parks and Recreation.

Kids from Dallastown Soccer Club would be kicking balls around and practicing here as soon as April 1st, but not anymore.

"Everyone was pretty bummed out, because the soccer seasons starting soon. They're some of the nicest fields in the county. Everyone's a little bummed out,” added Campbell.

The township says it happened around the March 14th snow storm. Two other fields at Stump Memorial were also hit on March 14th. Luckily, the township says the damage there isn’t as bad, and police say they caught the man responsible.

"About twenty minutes after midnight, we observed a truck on the fields doing donuts, and we were able to take that person into custody,” said Lieutenant Tobin Zech with York Area Regional Police Department.

Police say they picked up Brandon Rock from York Springs and charged him with vandalism and driving under the influence.

"Very good police work that they were at the right place at the right time which is unusual because this is an out of the way park,” added Lt. Zech.

According to court documents, Rock’s also charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

"He says he was out playing in the snow,” said Lt. Zech.

His play led to his arrest, and, according to police, there may be a silver lining for the township:

"Hopefully save the township residents some money by putting the cost back on the person who actually did the damage,” said Lt. Zech.