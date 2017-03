× U.S. Secret Service investigating suspicious package near White House

United States Secret Service tweeted Tuesday morning that they were investigating a suspicious package left near the White House.

There are road closures in effect, according to the secret service.

The package is currently being investigated.

Developing story.

USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017