York teen charged with homicide by vehicle in Cumberland County crash

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A 19-year-old man faces charges in the November 2016 crash that killed a Mechanicsburg man in Cumberland County.

Trenton M. Heiner, of York, is charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving and a series of other traffic violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Heiner ran a stop sign on Burnt House Road at the intersection of Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township on November 2, 2016 resulting in a three-vehicle crash.

Ronald S. Kell, 78, died at the scene.

Heiner was arraigned Monday on $5,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.