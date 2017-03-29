× 15 year old boy charged with possession of weapon on school property

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – A Berks County high school student is charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Property. Administrators at Daniel Boone High School in Birdsboro, were made aware by other students that a15 year old student had showed them a black semi-automatic pistol while riding the bus to school Wednesday morning.

School officials locked down the building until they located the student and discovered the weapon was an air soft pistol. The male juvenile was also found to be in possession of a folding knife.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the school and took the student into custody. The student also faces a charge of Simple Assault.

Police say their investigation into the incident continues.