× Lower Paxton Police investigate suspicious contact with a child

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child.

On Monday, an elementary school age girl was approached by a man carrying an envelope, in the area of North Highlands Drive and South Highlands Circle while getting off the school bus. The man did not try to grab or lure the child, but followed her home asking her questions.

The man is described as white, early forties, and has “normal” hair. He was last seen leaving the area on foot.

Parents are asked to speak with their children about what to do in situations when a stranger approaches them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lower Paxton Police at 657-5656 or submit a tip on this site.