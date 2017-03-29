Historic James Bell Tavern demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Bell Tavern, built in the 1780s, has been demolished. Some of the old stones have been saved and will be sold. In a statement the property owners, Triple Crown Corporation, said the Bell Tavern had to be taken down due to safety concerns. The Bell Tavern Association had been working for over a year to save the Bell Tavern.

The statement further says, "Triple Crown Corporation and The Bell Tavern Association have been in discussion regarding the Association’s desire to raise funds and purchase the Bell Tavern property. The Association has been unable to meet the conditions of any sale including raising the funds to purchase the structure, plan for restoration, ongoing maintenance, financial viability and safety."

The building is now just a pile of wood and a front porch.

"Actually seeing it and hearing the rumble of the machine. It's kind of sad. It doesn't seem real," said Christine Musser, Bell Tavern Association.

Once cleared the property will be put up for sale.