Man charged after driving truck through fence Sunday in Ephrata Township

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — A Manheim man is facing drug charges after he drove his truck through a fence, and into an embankment.

According to Ephrata Borough Police, they responded to a Turkey Hill Mini Market on the first block of Hahnstown Road in Ephrata Township on Sunday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that had driven through an embankment.

When police arrived, a Ford F-250, driven by Daniel Eshleman, 30, had crashed his truck over a curb, through a fence, off a wall, and into an embankment. Through investigation, police discovered Eshleman had an outstanding warrant, in Lancaster County.

Eshleman was charged with DUI (controlled substance) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eshleman was turned over to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department.