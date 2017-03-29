MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Alta Brandenberger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Alta Brandenberger is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's weather kid this week! She is in 10th grade at Solanco High School. Alta is a field hockey goalie. She also enjoys riding her horse, Chili. Alta attends church, enjoys horseback riding, and likes to hang out with her friends. She's interested in either being a teacher, newscaster or missionary.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)