Mechanicsburg man sentenced for arson fires

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County court after pleading guilty earlier this year to setting fire to two garages in April 2016.

Paul A. Miller, 41, was sentenced to 18 months to four years in state prison, followed by probation. Miller had plead guilty in January to three counts of arson and one count of tampering with evidence.

Fire crews and police responded the 400 block of South High Street and the 200 block of South High Street on April 14 for two reported garage fires.

A garage and a vehicle along the 400 block of South High Street sustained severe damage. Investigators also found a planter attached to a window of the home was on fire.

When crews arrived at the second fire scene–they found a pile of trash burning outside the garage along the 200 block of South High Street.

A state police fire marshal found the fires were intentionally set by direct flame and was caused by human hands.

Video surveillance showed Miller was in the area walking his dog shortly before emergency crews were dispatched to the scene. The video showed Miller leaning over and setting one of the fires before heading in the direction of the other fire.

Miller was also ordered to pay $35,000 in restitution.