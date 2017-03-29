× Mountville man jailed for beating his wife

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Mountville man is arrested and jailed for allegedly beating his wife over the weekend. On Sunday, March 26, at about 03:12 a.m, officers from the West Hempfield Township Police Department, responded to 3887 Columbia Avenue, Lot 21, Mountville, for a domestic related incident.

Officers arrested, 57 year old, William Leroy Galebach, Jr., who lives at the resident, for causing bodily injury to his wife by striking her during an argument. Galebach’s wife sustained injuries to her face, head, back, and shoulder. She was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Galebach was transported to the West Hempfield Township Police Department for processing, and then to the Lancaster County Prison, where he was held until his arraignment.

On Monday, March 27, Galebach’s bail was set at $100,000.00. He remained in prison.