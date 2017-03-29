Nutiva expands recall for all Organic Plant Based Protein Superfood 30 Shake, includes PA retailers

Pennsylvania is listed among 21 states that sold Nutiva, an organic shake, which distributors have been told to recall.

Nutiva, an Organic Superfoods company, has decided to expand its initial voluntary product recall of the Organic Plant Based Protein Superfood 30 Shake – Vanilla to include all lots of both Vanilla and Chocolate flavored products after identifying that this product may contain trace amounts peanuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported.

“We are choosing to voluntarily recall all of our Organic Plant Based Protein Superfood 30 Shakes as a precautionary measure to provide the safest products for our customers,” stated John W. Roulac, Nutiva’s CEO.

The affected products include:

Product # Description Packaging Packet UPC/

Caddy UPC Master Case UPC Lot Code Expiration Date Range PBP101 Organic Plant Based Protein

Superfood 30 Shake –Chocolate 10 – 1.2 OZ (34g) Packets 6-92752-10713-9

6-92752-10714-6 6-92752-10715-3 24MAY2016 – 11NOV2016 24 MAY 2018 – 11 NOV 2018

Product # Description Packaging Packet UPC/

Caddy UPC Master Case UPC Lot Code Expiration Date Range PBP105 Organic Plant Based Protein

Superfood 30 Shake -Chocolate 21.6 OZ

HDPE Jar 6-92752-10709-2 6-92752-10710-8 03MAY2016 – 11JAN2017 03 MAY 2018 – 11 JAN 2019

Product # Description Packaging Packet UPC/

Caddy UPC Master Case UPC Lot Code Expiration Date Range PBP201 Organic Plant Based Protein

Superfood 30 Shake -Vanilla 10 – 1.2 OZ (34g) Packets 6-92752-10716-0

6-92752-10717-7 6-92752-10718-4 06MAY2016– 10NOV2016 06 MAY 2018 – 10 NOV 2018

Product # Description Packaging Packet UPC/

Caddy UPC Master Case UPC Lot Code Expiration Date Range PBP205 Organic Plant Based Protein

Superfood 30 Shake -Vanilla 21.6 OZ

HDPE Jar 6-92752-10711-5 6-92752-10712-2 03MAY2016 – 02MAR2017 03 MAY 2018 – 02 MAR 2019

These items were sold on the internet and through distributors in Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased these items and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts are urged to not eat the product, and to dispose of it or return it for refund to where it was originally purchased. Nutiva has taken these steps strictly as a precautionary measure to assure our customers of our commitment to quality. No other Nutiva items are impacted by this recall.

Customers with questions may contact (800) 993-4367 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, or email help@nutiva.com.

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration