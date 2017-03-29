Pair of 17 year old juveniles charged with possession to deliver marijuana

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A check on a suspicious looking parked car leads the arrest of two 17 year old juveniles on drug charges. Upper Allen Police noticed the park vehicle with two people inside at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The juveniles in the car were in possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, scales, packing materials, and over $2,000 in cash.

Police seized the items and both juveniles were arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing. Charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia will be filed with the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Department.