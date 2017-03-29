× Police: Driver attempted to run over Capitol officers

WASHINGTON– A driver ran into a Capitol Police cruiser Wednesday morning and attempted to run over Capitol Police officers near the Capitol Building, authorities said.

The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

The incident happened on Independence Avenue around 9:30 a.m. ET, police said.

CNN has reached out to Capitol Police but did not immediately receive a response.