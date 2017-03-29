× Police release surveillance video of strong armed robbery of 76 year old woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The Springettsbury Township Police Department has obtained video surveillance of a strong armed robbery of a 76 year old woman that happen on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:53 p.m. in the parking lot of Weis Market at 2400 East Market Street. The video shows the suspect prior to and after the robbery. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, seen in two video segments.

The first video shows the suspect getting out of the front passenger seat of a two-tone Subaru Outback. The second video shows the suspect on foot, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, light-colored pants and light-colored shoes. The suspect is also wearing a dark knit hat.

He grabbed the victims purse while she was holding it. She tried to resist but was knocked to the ground. The suspect then took the purse and ran west across Haines Rd. Several bystanders pursued the suspect in vehicles and on foot and were able to recover the purse. The suspect was last seen running north across E Market Street. The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation. She sustained a dislocated shoulder in addition to bruising to her face and hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or vehicle is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police Department at (717) 757-3525 or the investigation officer, Sgt. Stefan Kochansky, at skochansky@springettsbury.com.