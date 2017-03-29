× Police searching for man involved in multiple thefts and burglaries in Lancaster, Chester Counties

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man that is wanted for multiple thefts and burglaries in both Lancaster and Chester Counties.

Jesse Johnson, 29, of Parkesburg is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police for thefts and burglaries that mostly occurred at unlocked homes and construction sites.

State Police currently has a warrant out of Lancaster County for Johnson.

He is described as standing 6’1″, weighing 195 lbs., and has been known to have facial hair.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location should contact Trooper Enedy, PSP Avondale, at (610) 268-1387 or Trooper McNally, PSP Lancaster, at (717) 290-1967. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.