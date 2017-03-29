Police searching for two missing Chambersburg girls

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– Police are searching for two missing girls.

Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, were reported as missing persons/runaways on March 27.

The two juveniles are believed to be in the area of Chambersburg and Fayetteville.

The pair was reportedly last seen in the area of a Sunoco gas station in Fayetteville and were possibly seen with a Toyota 4-runner during the early evening of March 27.

If anyone sees the girls or has information as to their whereabouts, please leave a tip or contact the Chambersburg Police Department.